Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 2,305 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 14,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 48.3% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $128.87 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.17 and a 12 month high of $156.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.27.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.93.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 2,222 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

