Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDL. FMR LLC boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 453,200.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth $464,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 15,299 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 15,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 111,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 73,303 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $33.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.52. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $35.44.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

