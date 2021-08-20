Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 1,440.0% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $833.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $845.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $817.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.30.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.37%.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total transaction of $162,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total transaction of $7,960,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,975,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,957 shares of company stock worth $13,534,432. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EQIX. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their target price on Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Equinix from $907.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $880.28.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.