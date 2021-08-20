Kevin Andrew Robbins Sells 2,000 Shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Stock

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $61,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,130 shares in the company, valued at $343,137.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ MTEX opened at $32.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.96. Mannatech, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $49.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mannatech stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000. State Street Corp owned 0.60% of Mannatech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 14.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a website.

