Key Financial Inc Acquires New Stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 630 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 4.9% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 0.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,367,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,628 shares of company stock worth $3,288,986. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hill-Rom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.33.

Hill-Rom stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,647. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.76. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.31 and a 1 year high of $142.47. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 21.74%. Hill-Rom’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

