Key Financial Inc Boosts Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 383 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 125,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,401,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $59,572,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 256,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,455,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 44,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,786,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:URI traded down $6.27 on Friday, hitting $325.17. 3,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,480. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.01 and a 1-year high of $364.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $320.95.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

URI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.17.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

