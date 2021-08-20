Key Financial Inc Decreases Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Key Financial Inc lowered its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Illumina were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 74.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,952 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $10,351,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 919 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,039 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total transaction of $143,685.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total transaction of $447,590.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,536.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,796 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Illumina stock traded up $12.53 on Friday, hitting $482.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,945. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.42 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $482.38. The stock has a market cap of $70.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.50.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

