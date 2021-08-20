Key Financial Inc Grows Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 1,676.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,165,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,778,000 after buying an additional 246,033 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,028,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,646,000 after buying an additional 443,262 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,915,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,564,000 after purchasing an additional 27,873 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,438,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,124,000 after purchasing an additional 100,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,467,000 after purchasing an additional 412,516 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AJG traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $142.50. 6,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,010. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.47. The company has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $100.32 and a one year high of $154.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. Equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AJG. Evercore ISI raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

