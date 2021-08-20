Key Financial Inc Has $82,000 Stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 1,318.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 3,963.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VVV. Truist lifted their price target on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valvoline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

VVV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.77. 2,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.45. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.34 and a 1-year high of $34.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.80 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 841.46% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

