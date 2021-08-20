Key Financial Inc Sells 112 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Key Financial Inc cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 80.8% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 23,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

IWS traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $114.70. 8,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,946. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.20. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $77.36 and a 12 month high of $118.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

