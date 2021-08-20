Key Financial Inc Takes $93,000 Position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Methode Electronics by 9.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Methode Electronics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Methode Electronics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Methode Electronics by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.24. 206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,678. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.97 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.72%.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 25,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $1,210,596.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,257,075.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amit N. Patel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,885.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,369,817. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 price objective on shares of Methode Electronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Methode Electronics Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

