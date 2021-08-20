KeyFi (KEYFI) Price Hits $0.44 on Exchanges

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. During the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $2,275.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000900 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KeyFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00057659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.72 or 0.00139624 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.80 or 0.00150094 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,506.75 or 1.00007781 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $446.81 or 0.00921201 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,288.10 or 0.06779168 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,350 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KeyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.