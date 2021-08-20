Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $178.00 to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KEYS. Susquehanna upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $163.75.

NYSE KEYS opened at $166.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.81. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $90.62 and a 1 year high of $168.94. The firm has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.93.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $229,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,783 shares of company stock worth $1,152,033 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 776,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,340,000 after buying an additional 20,947 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 21,936.1% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 7,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 7,897 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $454,556,000 after buying an additional 101,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

