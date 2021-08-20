Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Short Interest Update

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 348,600 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the July 15th total of 306,900 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 206,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $41,479.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,653.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $12,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRP. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 96.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after buying an additional 173,984 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 86.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,531 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 143,051 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,430,000. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $952,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.10 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.85.

NYSE:KRP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.21. The stock had a trading volume of 175,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,451. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $617.99 million, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.08.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 86.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.26%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.