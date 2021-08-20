Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock to C$11.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Kinross Gold traded as low as C$7.26 and last traded at C$7.28, with a volume of 941422 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.51.

K has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.28.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer John Lewis Sims sold 6,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.82, for a total value of C$64,104.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$175,493.22. Also, Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total transaction of C$187,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$827,235.64.

The firm has a market cap of C$9.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.32%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

