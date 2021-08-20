Klever Achieves Market Capitalization of $146.55 Million (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 20th. Klever has a market cap of $146.55 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Klever has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One Klever coin can now be bought for $0.0431 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00058408 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.12 or 0.00141157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.71 or 0.00148599 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003996 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,866.36 or 0.99191506 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.56 or 0.00910885 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $342.68 or 0.00710126 BTC.

About Klever

Klever’s launch date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official website is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

