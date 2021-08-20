Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale cut Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Cheuvreux upgraded Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold.

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

KNRRY opened at $29.20 on Monday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $35.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.34.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.