Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Issues Earnings Results

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.

KSS traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.52. The company had a trading volume of 91,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,889,391. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $18.28 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -82.64%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KSS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global upgraded Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.18.

Kohl's Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

