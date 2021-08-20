Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.22 EPS

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

NYSE:KSS opened at $55.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.14. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.28 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80.

Get Kohl's alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.64%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KSS. OTR Global upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.