Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.22 EPS

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share.
NYSE:KSS opened at $55.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.14. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.28 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.64%.
About Kohl’s
Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.
