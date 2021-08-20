Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Lowered to “Sell” at DNB Markets

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) was downgraded by research analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Danske downgraded shares of Kojamo Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of KOJAF opened at $24.62 on Friday. Kojamo Oyj has a twelve month low of $23.11 and a twelve month high of $24.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.94.

Kojamo Oyj, a private residential real estate company, provides rental apartments and housing services in Finland. The company rents and manages apartments under the Lumo brand name. As of February 18, 2021, it operated 35,802 rental apartments. The company was formerly known as VVO Group plc and changed its name to Kojamo Oyj in March 2017.

