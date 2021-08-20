Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Korea Electric Power Corporation generates and supplies electric power to its customers, both industrial and residential. The Korean government owns the majority of the company. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KEP. Nomura downgraded Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Korea Electric Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. downgraded Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of Korea Electric Power stock opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.93. Korea Electric Power has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $12.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.91.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.43%. Analysts forecast that Korea Electric Power will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 16.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

