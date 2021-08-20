Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.800-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $445 million-$485 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $358.15 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.80.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $63.94. 427,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,287. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1-year low of $21.86 and a 1-year high of $71.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.82.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 20.60%. Analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 58.95%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total value of $2,263,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,414,821.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,705,700. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.