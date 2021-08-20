La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Downgraded to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Societe Generale cut La Française des Jeux Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on La Française des Jeux Société anonyme in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LFDJF remained flat at $$52.96 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.51.

La FranÃ§aise des Jeux SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme operates lottery and online sports betting games worldwide. The company offers instant and draw games. Its brand portfolio comprises Loto, EuroMillions, Cash, Amigo, Keno, Mission Patrimoine, and Parions Sport. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

