Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 389,800 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the July 15th total of 489,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31.7 days.

LIFZF traded down $4.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.34. 23,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,163. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.51. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1 year low of $18.13 and a 1 year high of $42.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

