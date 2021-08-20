L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

Get L'Air Liquide alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. HSBC raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

L’Air Liquide stock opened at $35.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.04. L’Air Liquide has a 12-month low of $28.90 and a 12-month high of $36.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in L’Air Liquide by 5.1% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in L’Air Liquide by 6.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in L’Air Liquide by 5.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in L’Air Liquide by 12.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in L’Air Liquide in the second quarter valued at $870,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About L’Air Liquide

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. The company operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, Global Markets & Technologies and Other Activities. The company was founded by Georges Claude and Paul Delorme on November 8, 1902 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L’Air Liquide (AIQUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.