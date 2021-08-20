Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Acquires 113 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,014,542,000 after buying an additional 504,941 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,582,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,224,000 after buying an additional 54,628 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,427,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,179,000 after buying an additional 405,677 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 603.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 845,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,333,000 after buying an additional 725,530 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 625,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,963,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period.

IWO stock traded up $4.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $289.17. The company had a trading volume of 11,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,999. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $210.02 and a 12-month high of $339.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $301.89.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

