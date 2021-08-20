Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Reduces Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mastercard by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,594,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,668 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,976,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,962,775,000 after acquiring an additional 216,976 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Mastercard by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,282,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,827 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,010,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,276,688,000 after acquiring an additional 794,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,448,657,000 after buying an additional 1,109,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,216,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,582,676.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

Mastercard stock traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $355.13. 102,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,187,026. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $373.76.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

