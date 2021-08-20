Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Sells 559 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 68.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CCI traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.38. 31,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,198. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $204.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.17 billion, a PE ratio of 76.12, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.38.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

