Lancaster Colony Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NASDAQ:LANC)

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

Lancaster Colony has increased its dividend by 26.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. Lancaster Colony has a dividend payout ratio of 49.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lancaster Colony to earn $6.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.1%.

Shares of LANC stock opened at $186.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.12. Lancaster Colony has a 1-year low of $162.53 and a 1-year high of $201.31.

LANC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd.

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

