Lanceria 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.14 Million (LANC)

Lanceria (CURRENCY:LANC) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 20th. Over the last week, Lanceria has traded 81.3% higher against the US dollar. Lanceria has a total market capitalization of $9.09 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lanceria coin can now be purchased for about $0.0352 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00057340 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.09 or 0.00139257 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.48 or 0.00150285 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003925 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,877.00 or 0.99969233 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $452.74 or 0.00926009 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,246.34 or 0.06639811 BTC.

Lanceria Profile

Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 258,456,438 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs

Lanceria Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lanceria directly using US dollars.

