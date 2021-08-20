Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.47 Per Share

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) declared a dividend on Friday, August 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.4666 per share on Monday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS LDSCY opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.95. Land Securities Group has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Land Securities Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Land Securities Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

