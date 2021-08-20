Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) Price Target Cut to C$24.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LGO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Largo Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Largo Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.60 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Largo Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of LGO opened at $12.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $826.80 million and a P/E ratio of 39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Largo Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.71.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $54.29 million for the quarter. Largo Resources had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Largo Resources will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $346,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,111,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000.

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

