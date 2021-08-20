Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Lowered to C$46.00 at Scotiabank

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LB. CSFB upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$44.50.

Shares of LB opened at C$41.76 on Tuesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$25.74 and a 12-month high of C$45.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.86.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$249.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$236.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.2125377 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.61%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

