Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Invests $206,000 in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

NYSE PG traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.52. The company had a trading volume of 205,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,173,381. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $356.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.46.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 15,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $2,222,077.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 522,511 shares of company stock valued at $74,569,260. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.58.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.