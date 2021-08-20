Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Sells 517 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDC. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 964.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 101,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDC traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $38.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,855. Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $28.94 and a 1 year high of $40.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.40.

