Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells $256,033.44 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $256,033.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 15,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $269,850.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $175,600.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $167,400.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $157,100.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,282 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $253,505.50.

On Monday, June 28th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,358 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $23,004.52.

On Monday, June 14th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 9,040 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $170,404.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,558 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $49,574.04.

On Monday, June 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $387,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 61,326 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.54.

Shares of LEGH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.29. 1,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,561. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.51. The firm has a market cap of $442.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $20.18.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $48.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.65 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEGH. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Legacy Housing by 45.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 604,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,716,000 after purchasing an additional 189,800 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in Legacy Housing by 120.4% in the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 182,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 99,700 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new position in Legacy Housing in the second quarter worth about $994,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Legacy Housing by 133.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Legacy Housing by 178.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 34,302 shares in the last quarter. 16.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LEGH. TheStreet raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

