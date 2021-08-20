LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

LZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

LZ opened at $33.84 on Friday. LegalZoom.com has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $40.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Francisco Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth $1,083,484,000. GPI Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth $361,162,000. TA Associates L.P. bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth $226,202,000. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth $121,661,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth $102,196,000. 5.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

