LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Has $8.53 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,502 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 3.2% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 63.8% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.26.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $296.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $278.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $297.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.