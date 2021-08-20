Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.800-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.31 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.

NASDAQ:LESL traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.62. 71,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,886. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion and a PE ratio of 33.51. Leslie’s has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LESL. Zacks Investment Research cut Leslie’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital raised Leslie’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Leslie’s presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.08.

In other Leslie’s news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 25,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $696,416.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,386,377 shares in the company, valued at $37,168,767.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 799,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $21,439,125.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,969,824 shares of company stock worth $429,656,372 over the last quarter.

About Leslie's

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

