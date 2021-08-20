Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Short Interest Up 15.0% in July

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert D. Haas sold 30,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $834,847.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,321.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,449 shares of company stock valued at $7,987,281 in the last ninety days. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at $249,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at $287,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 175.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 565,580 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $15,678,000 after purchasing an additional 359,973 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter valued at $476,000. Institutional investors own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEVI opened at $26.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.35. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $30.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 156.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.38%.

LEVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Levi Strauss & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.92.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

