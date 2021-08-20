Levolution Trading Up 10.6% Over Last 7 Days (LEVL)

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 20th. One Levolution coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular exchanges. Levolution has a market cap of $13.36 million and approximately $110,909.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Levolution has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00058869 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003209 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00015182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.70 or 0.00865401 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.29 or 0.00109892 BTC.

Levolution Coin Profile

Levolution (CRYPTO:LEVL) is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,094,622 coins. Levolution’s official website is levolution.io . Levolution’s official message board is levolution.io/news . Levolution’s official Twitter account is @LevolutionP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

Levolution Coin Trading

