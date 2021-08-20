LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Gap Up to $8.65

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.65, but opened at $9.02. LG Display shares last traded at $9.03, with a volume of 1,050 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on LPL. CLSA cut LG Display from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Macquarie cut LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet raised LG Display from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LG Display from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Nomura raised LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. LG Display currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. LG Display had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 10.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of LG Display by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,488 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LG Display by 1,005.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 242,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 220,198 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of LG Display by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 540,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 104,937 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of LG Display during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of LG Display by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 57,900 shares during the last quarter. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LG Display (NYSE:LPL)

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

