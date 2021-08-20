Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $187.40

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $187.40 and last traded at $186.97, with a volume of 3973 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $185.26.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.80.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.72. The company has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 77.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
Liberty Broadband Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBRDK)
Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.
