Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $187.40

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $187.40 and last traded at $186.97, with a volume of 3973 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $185.26.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.80.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.72. The company has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 77.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 10,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 37.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 836,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,312,000 after purchasing an additional 228,719 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 25.0% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,366,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manor Road Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 3.2% during the second quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.