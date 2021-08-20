Lido DAO Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $173.57 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded up 41.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. In the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded up 39.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Lido DAO Token coin can now be purchased for about $7.07 or 0.00015049 BTC on popular exchanges. Lido DAO Token has a total market cap of $173.57 million and approximately $261.76 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00059913 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.53 or 0.00141561 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.74 or 0.00150499 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004004 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,957.39 or 0.99908598 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $428.16 or 0.00910971 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.00 or 0.00725519 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Coin Profile

Lido DAO Token’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Lido DAO Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido DAO Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

