Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $185.31 Million

Equities analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) will report $185.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Life Storage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $172.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $201.08 million. Life Storage posted sales of $156.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full year sales of $731.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $697.75 million to $767.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $779.07 million, with estimates ranging from $705.45 million to $885.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.81.

NYSE LSI opened at $120.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.52. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $66.22 and a 52-week high of $121.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.56%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Life Storage in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Life Storage by 38.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Life Storage by 54.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Life Storage by 48.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Life Storage in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

