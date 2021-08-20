Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Life Storage by 54.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Life Storage by 48.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Life Storage in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Life Storage by 49.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LSI. KeyCorp raised their target price on Life Storage from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.81.

Life Storage stock opened at $120.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.52. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.22 and a twelve month high of $121.61.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 7.60%. Research analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.56%.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

