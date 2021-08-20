Lightning Bitcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $311,806.00 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $2.37 or 0.00005029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $9.13 million and $311,806.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.38 or 0.00375013 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006341 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 70.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000193 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.