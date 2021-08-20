Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) had its price target lowered by Benchmark from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lightning eMotors presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of ZEV stock opened at $7.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.71. Lightning eMotors has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $17.36.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts expect that Lightning eMotors will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZEV. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lightning eMotors in the second quarter valued at $12,966,000. Bank of The West acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,026,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,776,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter worth about $939,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter worth about $486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

