Litecoin (LTC) Price Up 3.6% Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for $182.37 or 0.00375999 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion and approximately $1.93 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000678 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006186 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000192 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,615 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.

