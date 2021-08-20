Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. United Bank grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 28,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kraus & Co grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 51,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.70. 50,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,029,771. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.66. The company has a market cap of $473.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

